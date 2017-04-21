Lettuce Eat at Monroeville Mall offers healthy alternative

August 2016 was a busy time for Audryana and Richard Hatcher. The entrepreneurs relocated their businesses from the Galleria of Pittsburgh Mills mall in Tarentum to locations they consider more conducive for their customers.

During the grand opening of Lettuce Eat in Monroeville Mall’s food court, they donated all proceeds to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Richard was involved with the Foundation’s Pittsburgh 50 Finest campaign, and at the end of the campaign, the couple donated $13,000.

R&R Eyewear Excellence, also owned by Richard, opened its new office location at 1298 Freeport Rd. in Fox Chapel.

Audryana, COO and general manager of Lettuce Eat, describes it as a “fast casual healthy eating” eatery. Using the slogan, “Food served fast and fresh,” she said the menu is inclusive of salads, soups, wraps and fruit bowls. The build-your-own salads offer over 30 toppings.

“The possibilities are endless. Our selections consist of many proteins, veggies and fruits,” Richard added, “(and) topped with one of our 14 unique dressings, our salads have endless possibilities.”

Wraps, a major staple of Lettuce Eat listed as a “Big Wrap” on the menu, offers choices of whole wheat spinach and herb, tomato basil or garlic and herb bread, and are vegetarian or meat friendly. Ingredients such as stuffed grape leaves and hard-boiled eggs are often substituted for meat. In a few weeks, panini-style sandwiches made from ciabatta bread will be added to the menu.

