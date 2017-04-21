Guest Copmmentary…The health care fight is not over

We can all agree that there is nothing more important than the health and well-being of our families.

Recently, Republicans in Congress tried and failed to pass a bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA). My office was flooded with calls, emails and letters from concerned Hoosiers.

Many people are afraid, and rightfully so. Repealing or weakening the law could reverse historic gains in coverage and access to care and endanger the health and welfare of hundreds of thousands of individuals and their families in Indiana.

Here is what is at risk:

-245,000 Hoosiers who gained coverage since the ACA was implemented could lose their coverage if the ACA is entirely or partially repealed.

-20,000 Hoosier children who have gained coverage since the ACA was implemented are among those at risk of having their coverage rolled back.

-Roughly 1,175,000 people in Indiana who have pre-existing health conditions are at risk of having their coverage rescinded, being denied coverage or being charged significantly more for coverage.

We can’t simply do away with a law that is helping millions of Americans across the country. We don’t want to go back to the days when cancer patients could be kicked off their insurance because their treatment was too expensive, or pregnant women could be denied coverage because pregnancy was deemed a pre-existing condition. The ACA created rules that protect Americans when we are most vulnerable.

I believe that we must continue working to drive down costs and improve the quality of health care. The ACA is not perfect, but it has largely accomplished what it promised to do by slowing the increase in costs and expanding coverage to nearly 20 million Americans. I am committed to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make the Affordable Care Act work better for all Americans. We must build on the progress made by the ACA and work together toward insuring every American.

Rep. Andre Carson represents the 7th District of Indiana in the United States House of Representatives. Contact Rep. Carson at carson.house.gov/contact.

