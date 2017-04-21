Field Negro: Our AG wants 49 states

I want to start this post with the words of the Attorney General of these divided states of America:

“We’ve got cases moving in the very, very liberal Ninth Circuit, who, they’ve been hostile to the order,” Sessions said Tuesday in an interview with “The Mark Levin Show” on CNN. “We won a case in Virginia recently that was a nicely-written order that just demolished, I thought, all the arguments that some of the other people have been making. We are confident that the President will prevail on appeal and particularly in the Supreme Court, if not the Ninth Circuit. So this is a huge matter. I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the President of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and Constitutional power.”

Ahhm, here is the thing, Beauregard: That “island in the Pacific” is a part of the United States. And the last time I checked you represent the entire United States. If it’s just some island in the Pacific why did we go to war with the Japanese after that infamous incident at a places called Pearl Harbor?

This administration has a we against them mindset that is seriously dividing the country. The scary thing is that Sessions really does believe that Hawaii is some insignificant place far away from the rest of America. (Must be all those brown people.)

But he wasn’t the only member of this administration making dumb statements today. The leader of the pack tried to get one up on his AG in cluelessness when he declared, in no uncertain terms, that our neighbors to the North are “disgraceful” people. Canada!? Come on Donald, they are some of the nicest people on earth. (Where is Drake with a nice diss track when you need him?)

Those Russians are not nearly as nice as Canadians, and yet he (trump) refuses to diss Russia.

Hmmm, maybe there is something to those golden showers rumors after all.

