Brashear grad Narue Pearson on the rise in the music industry

Take one listen to Narue Pearson’s videos on YouTube, or his songs on Soundcloud, and you’ll instantly hear potential.

The 2013 Brashear High School graduate has been performing for audiences over the last four years, and recently showcased his talents for students at his former high school.

“I loved it so much,” said Brashear student Janaya Sowell, 15. “His songs should be on the number one hit list.”

Pearson also performed the next evening at California University of Pennsylvania.

His latest YouTube video, “Feel No Ways,” showcases his vocal range on the new-school style ballad. Another video, “It’s Obvious,” is more up-tempo, but still has an underground feel to it, while showing off his vocal capabilities.

“I always knew I could sing,” Pearson said. “But when I was younger, I didn’t really focus on music as much, I just wanted to party and all that.”

Brashear student Sabi Nowadia, 16, called the April 7 performance “fun, and they really know how to sing and rap.”

Pearson, a current Point Park University student, said that when his father, John, died during his senior year of high school, it was a turning point. “The last thing he was saying was, ‘I want you to take music seriously,’ because he was into music. He said, ‘you have what it takes to make it.’

