Bethany Baptist hosts 2017 Priscilla Shirer Simulcast

Merriam-Webster describes a simulcast as a “program that is broadcast simultaneously on radio or television or on more than one station, or in several languages.” It originated between 1945-1950.

Today’s technology extends across state limits and country borders, reaching far across the vast oceans of God’s world. It’s because of this technology that on April 8, approximately 250 women from Pittsburgh stood together in one accord with women around the globe, embracing their love for Jesus Christ and a fervent desire to grow in His spirit.

The Priscilla Shirer Simulcast was broadcast live around the world, as the attendees shared the spotlight with fellow Christians across the U.S., Austria, South Korea, Botswana and more.

Bethany Baptist Church, located at 7745 Tioga St., Homewood, served as host for those who desired to arm themselves prayerfully for war against the enemy. They arrived at Bethany from near and far, from Youngstown to the state of Maryland.

It was seven and a half hours of prayer, praise and fellowship, but time was of little concern to those in attendance. Shirer, who holds a master’s in biblical studies and is a graduate of Dallas Theological Seminary, possesses a unique ability to reach the masses in a sophisticated, down-home, girlfriend style, touched by a quick wit. It was because of that comfortable personality that women of different ethnicities and faiths were able to embrace the concept of the simulcast. The feeling of an audience viewing a movie quickly disappeared at the start of the program, as each individual became a part of a massive participatory congregation. It appeared as though Shirer was actually standing on the pulpit of the Tioga Street church.

