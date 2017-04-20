Entertainment
Trump, LeBron, Viola Davis among Time’s 100 most influential


The Associated Press
Viola Davis accepts the award for best actress in a supporting role for “Fences” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump and Pope Francis join the likes of singer Demi Lovato and actress Viola Davis on Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people.

The latest edition of the magazine’s annual list is an eclectic group that also includes Chance the Rapper, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and FBI Director James Comey.

This is the second straight year Trump has made the list. He’s joined by daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Trump staffers Reince Priebus and Stephen Bannon also are in the group.

Other notable names include Russian President Vladimir Putin, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, basketball superstar LeBron James, actress Emma Stone and singers John Legend and Ed Sheeran.

Trump, LeBron, Viola Davis among Time's 100 most influential

