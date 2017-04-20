Police probe female inmate hanged at Pittsburgh county jail

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Allegheny County police are investigating the death of an inmate found hanged at the county jail in Pittsburgh.

Warden Orlando Harper says 33-year-old Jamie Gettings, of West Mifflin, was found hanging in her cell at 2:12 a.m. Tuesday. She was pronounced dead 15 minutes later after attempts by jail staff to resuscitate her.

The cause and manner of her death remain under investigation.

Gettings is the second inmate to die at the jail this month.

Fifty-three-year-old David Black, of McKees Rocks, died early April 10 after lapsing into medical distress the day before.

Black’s death remains under investigation.

County Judge David Cashman, who heads the Jail Oversight Board, says jail officials had no indication Gettings was a threat to harm herself.

