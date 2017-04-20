Metro
Dezmaire gave birth in eighth grade. As a teen mom in Pittsburgh, she’s fighting to beat the odds and graduate.


Mary Niederberger, Public Source
Dezmaire Baker, 17, gave birth to her son in eighth grade and is now a sophomore at Woodland Hills High School. Her son, Dorian, has just celebrated his second birthday. (Photo by Justin Merriman/PublicSource)

Giving birth in eighth grade propelled Dezmaire Baker into an adult life filled with enormous responsibility.

At age 15, she was changing diapers and preparing bottles for her infant son, Dorian, who was born in April 2015.

Just a year earlier, she was a seventh grader at Woodland Hills Junior High School, playing the clarinet and trombone, hanging out with friends and hoping to try out for the cheerleading squad.

http://blackgirlspgh.publicsource.org/education/loves-son-giving-birth-eighth-grade-made-dezmaires-life-difficult

