The Fight for $15 and Movement for Black Lives joined together at a rally at Freedom Corner in the Hill District, April 4.

Mayor Bill Peduto attended the rally. “In order for Pittsburgh to be a city for all, we must have an economy for all where all workers receive the wages and compensation they deserve,” Peduto said.

