Public Notices 4-19-17

ATTENTION:

If you worked at Pittsburgh Metals, Pittsburgh, PA, between 1961-1972, please contact Asbestos Investigator Sherry Day at (734) 878-5236.



NOTICE

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office gives notice that forfeiture actions have commenced against the following seizures of the United States Currency made by the City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, pursuant to 42 Pa. C.S. §§6801 & 6802, and other laws of the Commonwealth; $333.00 on May 27, 2009, from Antonio Rutherford at 1325 Sheffield Street; $405.00 on March 17, 2009, from Carlton Ray at Itin Street; $540.00 on March 22, 2009, from Antoine Hunter at Beaver and Preble Avenues; $405.00 on October 8, 2009, from Antoine Hunter at 3128 California Avenue; $815.00 on May 27, 2009, from Jarrod West at 1325 Sheffield Street; $664.00 on April 16, 2009, from Guy Palmer at Rancheria and Wadlow Streets; $1,972.00 on November 24, 2009, from Brandon Johnson at Boulevard of the Allies at Hamlet Street; $405.00 on December 11, 2009, from Jade Leon at Biggs Avenue and Glenrose Street; $375.00 on February 9, 2009, from Darryl Cobb at 608 Wood Street; $1,042.00 on March 21, 2009, from Grady Ingram at 14th Street and Penn Avenue; $409.00 on July 2, 2009, from Lamar Carter at 2622 Brownsville Road; $593.00 on March 5, 2009, from Artis Walker at 3032 Arlington Avenue; $421.00 on January 29, 2009, from Desmond Brentley at 214 North Lexington Street; $340.00 on April 14, 2009, from Orish Walker at 427 Rosedale Street; $613.00 on November 23, 2009, from Paul Schmid at Marsonia Street at Biggs Avenue; $843.00 on July 20, 2009, from Thomas Harris at Centre Avenue and Washington Place; $406.00 on January 19, 2010, from Timothy ONeal at 2303 Park Hill Drive; $620.00 on November 2, 2009, from Jaylyn Jordan at 2330 East Hills Drive, Apartment 14; $2,983.00 on May 16, 2009, from Lonnie Hill at Friendship Avenue; $597.00 on March 2, 2010, from Ghavon Clark at Brushton Avenue at Mohler Street; $2,801.00 on October 14, 2009, from Louis Kendrick at 1515 Westmoreland Street; $700.00 on January 17, 2010, from Shay Williams at 15th and Smallman Streets; $840.00 on September 1, 2009, from David White at 5634 Mellon Street; $569.00 on September 18, 2009, from Ronald Beck at 7210 Frankstown Avenue; $580.00 on August 4, 2009, from Bennie Wilson at North Atlantic Avenue and Dearborn Street; $493.00 on September 29, 2009, from Victor Toliver at 6200 block of Broad Street; $1,312.00 on July 23, 2009, from Vern Connors at 7449 Frankstown Avenue, Apartment 1; $625.00 on June 2, 2009 from Anthony Henry at 241 South Mathilda Street; $672.00 on February 6, 2009, from Dajuan Davis at Kincaid Street and North Atlantic Avenue; $1,033.00 on March 19, 2009, from Raymont Glass at 6736 Deary Street; $1,039.00 on September 9, 2009, from Howard Horsley at Erin Street and Wylie Avenue; $840.00 on April 7, 2010, from Jerry Coker at 300 Michigan Way; $1,230.00 on July 18, 2009, from Omar Smith at 119 Mathews Avenue; $744.00 on April 20, 2010, from Raymond McCarthy at 1419 Arlington Avenue; $295.00 on April 20, 2010, from Darnell McCarthy at 1419 Arlington Avenue; $444.00 on December 4, 2009, from Michael Smith at 206 Reifert Street, 3rd Floor; $453.10 on May 14, 2009, from Jermaine Kennedy at 1508 Arlington Avenue; $900.00 on May 30, 2009, from Gary Hughes at intersection of Allen and Eureka Streets; $920.00 on July 26, 2009, from William Hopkins at 745 Cresswell Street; $1,323.00 on February 28, 2010, from Robert Johnson at 1500 Smallman Street; $675.00 on March 16, 2009, from Brian Milkovich at 313 Kirk Avenue; $483.00 on April 2, 2009, from Honoray Williams, Flora Harris &/or Anthony Upshaw at 2541 Chauncey Drive, Apartment 234; $925.00 on January 26, 2009, from Edwin Williams at 2062 Bentley Drive; $812.00 on July 29, 2009, from Alan Nance at 543 Morgan Street; $590.00 on October 13, 2009, from Charles Lloyd at Intersection of Bedford Avenue and Watt Lane; $1,990.00 on May 28, 2010, from James Brown Jr. at 715 Bucyrus Street; $479.00 on January 21, 2009, from Raymond Dean at 801 Allegheny Avenue; $535.00 on April 19, 2010, from Frank Merry at Liberty Avenue and Commonwealth Place; $791.00 on April 6, 2010, from James Brown Jr. at 711 Lorenz Avenue; $753.00 on March 4, 2010, from Darnell Bonner at 3121 Ashlyn Street; $1,200.00 on January 22, 2010, from Darren Jones at 2100 Block of Letsche Street; $533.00 on July 8, 2009, from Greg Oneal at 1020 Sawmill Run Boulevard; $901.00 on May 29, 2009, from Bruce Cellars at 2060 Bentley Drive; $899.00 on May 20, 2010, from Byron Thomas at Route 279 South and Route 65 Ramp; $608.00 on April 1, 2010, from Christopher Snyder at 36 Cherry Street, Etna; $3,532.00 on January 18, 2010, from Ronald Weathers Jr. at North Dallas Avenue at McPherson Boulevard. Further, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office gives notice that forfeitures action have commenced against the following seizures of the United States Currency made by the Penn Hills Police Department, in Penn Hills, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, pursuant to 42 Pa. C.S. §§6801 & 6802, and other laws of the Commonwealth; $253.00 on September 9, 2009, from Evan Cunningham at 10730 Frankstown Road; $100.00 on June 26, 2010, from Michael Millender at Eastwood Road at Frankstown Road. Any claimants to the property are hereby notified to file a claim with the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, and serve a copy of the claim on the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, Asset Forfeiture Unit, at 303 Courthouse, 436 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, no later than May 19, 2017. If no claim is filed on or before May 19, 2017, the property shall be summarily forfeited to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, in the custody of the Allegheny County District Attorney.



NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA

FY 2015 AND FY 2016 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT

PROGRAM SUBSTANTIAL AMENDMENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF ESTABLISHING A NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION STRATEGY AREA (NRSA)

Notice is hereby given that the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, PA will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 5:30 PM at the Kingsley Center, 6435 Frankstown Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. The Kingsley Center is accessible to persons with physical disabilities. If special arrangements need to be made to accommodate residents in order for them to participate in the public hearing, please contact Ms. Kelli Dixon at (412) 255-2212. The telephone number for the hearing impaired is 7-1-1.

The purpose of this public hearing is to present the substantial amendments to the City of Pittsburgh’s FY 2015-2019 Five Year Consolidated Plan and the FY 2015 and FY 2016 Annual Action Plans for the use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.

The City of Pittsburgh adopted its FY 2015-2019 Five Year Consolidated Plan and FY 2015 Annual Action Plan on April 10, 2015 and its FY 2016 Annual Action Plan on April 12, 2016. In accordance with CDBG program regulations, the City is allowed to make substantial amendments to its Consolidated Plan and Annual Action Plans in accordance with the City’s Citizen Participation Plan.

The City has determined that it is necessary to amend the approved CDBG Program for two (2) previously approved program years for FY 2015 and FY 2016. These substantial amendments are necessary for the establishment of a Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area (NRSA) to coincide with the Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant program underway in the Lincoln/Larimer Neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh. The geographic boundaries of the NRSA are the same as the Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant area.

Under the CDBG program, grantees may designate local target areas for revitalization. The Federal Register, published on January 5, 1995, authorized entitlement grantees to develop comprehensive approaches to address economic development and housing needs in a designated neighborhood within their community, known as a Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area (NRSA). Communities with approved NRSAs are offered enhanced flexibility in undertaking economic development, housing, and public service activities with their CDBG funds. This flexibility is designed to promote innovative programs in economically disadvantaged areas of the community.

This is considered a substantial amendment in accordance with the City’s Citizen Participation Plan as the following applies: the establishment of an NRSA and the addition to the strategies and goals outlined in the City’s Five Year Consolidated Plan.

Copies of the Substantial Amendments are on display for viewing by the public for a period of 30 days beginning on Thursday, April 20, 2017 and ending on Monday, May 22, 2017. Copies of the plans may be examined during normal hours of operation at the following locations:

Department of City Planning

200 Ross Street, Second Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Urban Redevelopment Authority

200 Ross Street, Tenth Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

200 Ross Street, Ninth Floor

Pittsburgh, Pa 15219

The Substantial Amendments are also on the City of Pittsburgh’s website (http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/community-development/cdbg).

All interested residents are encouraged to attend this public hearing and they will be given the opportunity to present oral or written testimony concerning the proposed amendments to the FY 2015-2019 Five Year Consolidated Plan and the FY 2015 and FY 2016 Annual Action Plans. All comments received by Monday, May 22, 2017 will be considered by the City of Pittsburgh prior to the submission of the Substantial Amendments to HUD. Written or oral comments may be directed to the City of Pittsburgh’s Department of City Planning, attention Michael Petrucci, Assistant Director for Community Development, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. The phone number is (412) 255-2211, fax number is (412) 393-0151, and the TDD number is (412) 255-2222.

Mr. Michael Petrucci, Assistant Director for Community Development

