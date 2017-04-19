Overtime…A new sheriff in town, and Connie Hawkins hall of famers

:10—So you know who Myron Brown, aka “Flyin Myron” Brown is, right? Sto-Rox High School state champion who went on to break every scoring record Slippery Rock University had to offer, drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA, and meantime captured back-to-back slam dunk titles in the CBA, finishing with a killer career in Italy and Brazil…Anyway, “Flyin Myron” ain’t flyin’ no more. But like they say, the apple don’t fall too far from the tree, ‘cause his son Julian is in the cockpit now, and he’s navigating his own 747. Just off our annual celebrity B-Ball game at Ingomar Junior High with the great Margo Hinton and fellow teachers and J. B. put on a show. Ten left-hand dunks or so, a few 3s and a couple blocked shots. But no one knew the flight plan would include young Mr. Brown with his elbows on the rim!!! And just barely 6’3” …maybe. Hey Julian, you need to play the funky music man (I’m just sayin’)!

:09—I don’t know what’s gotten into your Pirates, but whatever juice they drank on the way to Chicago, they need to stock the private plane fridge with it. They’re kicking the Cubs Windy City butts. Just swept them over this past weekend, after only winning one game at Wrigley all of last year!!!

