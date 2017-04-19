Entertainment
Jazz the night away


Courier Newsroom
PITTSBURGHERS SANDRA WILLIAMS, STEPHANIE SIMMANS

Tim Stevens’ B-PEP held its annual Jazz “Fun-raiser” on April 17 at the Wyndham hotel in Oakland. Many Pittsburgh jazz legends entertained  the packed house for six hours of the best Jazz you’ll ever hear.

 

