Jazz the night away

Tim Stevens’ B-PEP held its annual Jazz “Fun-raiser” on April 17 at the Wyndham hotel in Oakland. Many Pittsburgh jazz legends entertained the packed house for six hours of the best Jazz you’ll ever hear.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: