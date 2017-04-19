F. Gary Gray is first Black director to win highest worldwide box office grossing film

Director F. Gary Gray is the first Black director with the highest worldwide box office grossing film, according to Shadow and Act. With the $532 million worldwide weekend opening for “The Fate of the Furious,” Gray is now “the most successful Black director to date, with the highest worldwide box office totals (counting all his films), just edging out Tim Story,” the report says.

Since his 1995’s Friday, Gray’s films have grossed $1.24 billion, the report say. And as Fate’s numbers continue to grow while the film is in theaters round the world, Gray’s totals are expected to grow even bigger.

