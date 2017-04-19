Employment Opportunities 4-19-17



DISPLAY ADVERTISING SALES REPRESENTATIVE

The New Pittsburgh Courier is looking for a display advertising sales representative. Experience in media sales or related area preferred but will train the right individual. This full-time staff position offers salary + commission with full benefits after 90 days, paid vacation after 6 months. Must be a self-starter with leadership skills, reliable transportation, and strong computer, written and verbal communication skills. All resumes will be considered. Must be able to work under deadlines, do comprehensive sales-related research and make sales presentations. Send resumes to

jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com.



WPXI-TV FULL-TIME

DIGITAL CONTENT PRODUCER

This person produces and maintains content for WPXI.com and related digital platforms. Degree or related field preferred. Weekend and evening work involved. EOE. Contact:

http://on.wpxi.com/2bMEGNK



Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Receptionist/Office Manager

Responsible for greeting visitors, answering phone, handling mail/deliveries, ordering office supplies and maintaining office equipment. Also processes school class payments, ticket requests and workers compensation claims. Full description and to apply: goo.gl/Vn7ycx



Manager of Rail

Maintenance Training

Port Authority is seeking a Manager of Rail Maintenance Training to develop, coordinate and implement employee training and qualification programs for the maintenance of light rail vehicles, track, substations, overhead catenary systems, signals, non-revenue vehicles, facilities and electronic systems. Supervise the development, updating and auditing of all Rail and Facilities preventive maintenance procedures and the Maintenance Work Order System (MWOS).

Job requirements include:

•High School Diploma or GED.

•BS degree in Engineering or technical field. Experience in directly related field may be substituted for education.

•Minimum of three (3) years experience in technical/maintenance experience such as building systems, maintenance, HVAC, LRV, etc.

•Minimum of five (5) years experience in training and development in technical and / or systems fields.

•Demonstrated ability to develop and implement employee technical training programs.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, Microsoft Word and Excel.

•Effective and professional communication skills.

Preferred attributes:

•Rail systems and rail vehicle maintenance experience.

•Supervisory/management experience.

•Project management experience.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Amy Giammanco

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

AGiammanco@portauthority.org

EOE



CITY OF WASHINGTON

POLICE OFFICER

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS:

•High School Graduate or Equivalent

• Must be 21 years of age

•A United States Citizen

•Must have current, valid PA driver license

•Must be currently enrolled and have completed Act 120 training at the time of hire

•Upon hiring must adhere to living restriction (10Miles)

ADDITIONAL TESTING INFORMATION:

•Civil Service Examinations

•Background Investigation

•Medical and Psychological Evaluation

SALARY AND BENEFITS:

•Base salary $56,285.75 (Entry Level: $43,902.89)

•Life, Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance

•Paid Holidays and Vacations

•Uniform Allowance

•Longevity Pay

•Education Compensation

PROMOTIONS:

•Corporal

•Sergeant

•Lieutenant

•Captain

•Chief of Police

SPECIAL ASSIGNMENTS:

•Investigations

•K-9

•SWAT

•School Resource Officer

APPLICATIONS:

•May be obtained at the Office of the City Clerk, 55 West Maiden Street Washington, Pa, April 24, 2017 between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm, Monday thru Friday or download online at http://www.washingtonpa.us

•Applications must be returned to the Office of the City Clerk no later than 5:00pm on May 08, 2017

•Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable testing fee of $60.00 with application (payable to The City of Washington)

The City of Washington is an equal opportunity employer

