Church Circuit

PRE-ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

APRIL 21—The Unity Baptist Church of Braddock, 420 Fifth St., will sponsor a pre-anniversary concert featuring the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church Male Chorus, under the direction of Brother Tony Mitchell, at 7 p.m. Come celebrate the 14th church anniversary by hearing this dynamic Gospel Male Chorus. For more information, call 412-646-1787.

ORGANIZATION KICKOFF EVENT

APRIL 23—The Women of Excellence, Ladies of Faith, will hold their kickoff event from 2 to 4 p.m. at Healthy Village Learning Institute, 2988 Boyd St., McKeesport. Donation is $10. Donation includes a drawing for a Mother’s Day gift basket and light refreshments. Hear more about this community-based outreach. For more information, call 412-583-0594.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: