Business Calendar

RFP Bootcamp

APRIL19—The Chatham Women’s Business Center, in partnership with the Diversity Business Resource Center and Abator, a half-day RFP workshop, will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Braun Hall, Woodland Rd., on the Shadyside campus. The boot camp is designed to assist business owners develop customized criteria and processes in preparing responses. Content is presented by experienced multiple contract awardees and covers strategies for: solicitation review; statements of work (SOW); terms and conditions (T&Cs); boilerplate development; best and final offers (BAFOs); and, debriefs. Light lunch will be provided. Event is limited to 20 attendees. For more information call, 412-365-1235.

PowerBreakfast

APRIL 21—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pa. will host its monthly PowerBreakfast meeting, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Rivers Club in Oxford Towers, Downtown. The speaker will be Covestro President Jerry MacCleary, who will discuss how the company is committed to suplier diversity. Cost is $20 for members, $30 non-members. For more information, call 412-392-0610.

