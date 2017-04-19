Auntie Maxine is dragging Trump on Twitter again, and it’s great

She called on Trump's impeachment, and described him as contemptible, and more.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
California Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters, 78, once again called for Donald Trump‘s impeachment on Tuesday, describing him as contemptible, and raised questions about his campaign’s ties to Russia.

Check out her Tweets here:

