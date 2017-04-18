Business
Home > Business

Viewership of ‘O’Reilly Factor’ drops without Bill O’Reilly


David Bauder, AP Television Writer
Leave a comment

In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, Bill O’Reilly of the Fox News Channel program “The O’Reilly Factor,” poses for photos in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Through three days of Bill O’Reilly’s vacation, his show’s viewership declined by 26 percent in the hands of substitutes Dana Perino, Eric Bolling and Greg Gutfeld.

O’Reilly is on a nearly two-week vacation at the same time Fox News Channel’s parent company looks into a woman’s accusation that her career was slowed when she spurned his advances. Dozens of his show’s advertisers have fled following reports of harassment settlements paid to other women. O’Reilly has denied any wrongdoing.

Nielsen company figures show that so far, viewers aren’t as interested in “The O’Reilly Factor” without O’Reilly. Bolling did the best, with his 3.11 million viewership down 16 percent from O’Reilly’s performance a week earlier. The 2.32 million who watched Gutfeld on Friday was down 39 percent from the previous Friday.

O’Reilly’s viewership spiked in the days following an April 2 New York Times report on the harassment allegations. In the week that followed, viewership increased to an average of 3.71 million, up 12 percent from the week before the report and 28 percent over the same week in 2016.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Viewership of ‘O’Reilly Factor’ drops without Bill O’Reilly

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular