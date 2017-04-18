Sports
MLB receives overall C+ in racial, gender hiring practices


Terrance Harris, Associated Press Writer
A bronze statue of Brooklyn Dodgers great Jackie Robinson is unveiled outside Dodger Stadium before the Los Angeles Dodgers’ baseball game with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — As Major League Baseball celebrates the 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier, a diversity report finds that the league could do a better job of identifying and hiring minority and female candidates for top decision-making levels.

The annual report card released Tuesday by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida shows a drop-off from a year ago on MLB’s racial and gender hiring practices. Major League Baseball received a B in racial hiring, a C for gender hiring and an overall grade of C+.

The league scored an 82 in racial hiring, down from 90.5 last year, and went from a 74.3 in gender hiring to 70 this year. Overall, MLB scored 76, which is down from last year’s 82.4.

