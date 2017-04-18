Manhunt For Facebook Killer Widens To 5 States

The search for a man who allegedly shot and killed an elderly father on Facebook has now widened to five states after his cellphone released a ping in Erie, Pennsylvania, 100 miles away from the murder scene, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams reported on Monday.

Steve “Stevie Steve” Stephens posted a video on social media after the shooting claiming responsibility for the death of Robert Godwin, 74.

According to CNN, Stephens told his mother he went on a rampage because he was angry with his girlfriend. Stephens also claims he murdered multiple people, but police have not found anymore victims.

Stephens uploaded video of the murder to Facebook around 2pm on Sunday. Facebook eventually took it down after receiving several reports about the post.

Robert Godwin’s family remembered their grandfather as someone who would give you the shirt off his back.

