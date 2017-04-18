HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jaden Smith Cuts Off Locs And Debuts New Hairstyle

Actor Jaden Smith, son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has said goodbye to his locs and hello to a new hairstyle! He has been rocking his locs since 2013, when he traded in his high-top fade haircut for the look.

His locs are fab and has been a signature part of his look, but the young Hollywood star is switching it up yet again and debuted a new look. There was a step by step of the process, with an appearance by his dad, Will Smith!

Here he is taking one l ast look selfie of his dread head.

#JadenSmith cut his dreads 🍍#rapalert A post shared by @rapalert_ on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

It seems like his dad is super elated about this happening.

#JadenSmith chopped off his dreads and dad #WillSmith is super elated!😂 (swipe) #bck#celebkids #blackhair #dreadlocks A post shared by BCK (@officialbck) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

Or he’s having a good time joking around with his son.

#JadenSmith cuts his dreads off A post shared by Celebritea Entertainment News (@thacelebriteaofficial) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

Check out this behind the scenes photo. Will is TOO much!

Do you like his new look, beauties?

Up close with @c.syresmith the actor✔ #jadensmith 🤘#backtowork A post shared by ⚡️Fashion, Fame and Facts⚡️ (@celebrity_vice) on Apr 12, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

