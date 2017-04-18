National
“Facebook Killer” Steve Stephens found – kills himself with police in pursuit


Rob Taylor Jr. - Courier Staff Writer
This undated photo provided by the Cleveland Police shows Steve Stephens. Cleveland police say they are searching for Stephens, a homicide suspect who broadcast the fatal shooting of another man live on Facebook on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Cleveland Police via AP)


The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that “Facebook Killer” Steve Stephens was located, and moments later killed himself with a gunshot to the head. Read the release below from the Pennsylvania State Police. 

Erie, PA – “Facebook Killer” Steve Stephens was spotted just after 11 a.m. this morning by an alert citizen near the intersection of Buffalo Road and Downing Avenue in Erie County, Pennsylvania, which is less than two miles from PSP Troop E headquarters.

 

PSP troopers immediately began to canvas the area for Stephens and located him in his vehicle a short time later. Troopers in marked patrol units initiated a pursuit that lasted approximately two miles. The troopers attempted a PIT maneuver to disable Stephens’ vehicle, a white Ford Fusion. As the vehicle was spinning out of control from the PIT maneuver, Stephens pulled a pistol and shot himself in the head.

 

A patrol trooper involved with the pursuit could not stop in time and slid into Stephens’ vehicle causing minor damage. No injuries to law enforcement or members of the public were reported.

 

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov or follow @pastatepolice on Facebook and Twitter.

