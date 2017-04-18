Chris Brown Allegedly Sucker Punches Nightclub Photographer

Chris Brown is once again in the spotlight involving an alleged assault.

The Tampa Police Department told the New York Daily News that Bennie L. Vines, a photographer for the AJA Channelside nightclub in Tampa, Florida, accused the singer of “sucker punching” him in the face at the night spot around 1 a.m. on Monday. Brown allegedly swung at Vines for taking pictures of him.

From the Daily News:

Brown, 27, had already left the scene by the time police arrived at the nightclub. The photographer told police that he wants to prosecute the “Look At Me Now” singer after allegedly suffering a minor cut to his lip, and detectives continue to investigate the situation.

The AJA nightclub addressed the incident on its Facebook page with a post echoing Vines’ accusations.

“After only a few minutes of being there, Chris Brown himself and his team assaulted our club photographer and proceeded to walk out of the venue,” the Facebook post read. “AJA Channelside and our employees apologize for the inconvenience. Assault charges were pressed and we are dealing with the proper authorities accordingly.”

The Daily News said Vine declined medical attention.

This incident follows recent allegations from Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran that he assaulted her several years ago and threatened to kill her. The singer has previously pleaded guilty to assaults in other incidents.

