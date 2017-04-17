Trump Jr. mocks Dequesne students’ concern over Chick-fil-A

In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, employees familiarize themselves with a new Chick-fil-A restaurant in New York. Photo: Mark Lennihan/AP
PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Donald Trump Jr. has taken to Twitter to mock a group of Pittsburgh college students opposed to the addition of a Chick-fil-A restaurant to their campus.
A student newspaper at Duquesne University reports that a student government representative last month proposed asking the university to reconsider the addition of a Chick-fil-A. Niko Martini told The Duquesne Duke that Chick-fil-A “has a questionable history on civil rights and human rights.”
In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington for the presidential Inauguration of their father, Donald Trump. (Saul Loeb via AP, Pool, File)
Trump Jr. tweeted a link to an article on the controversy Thursday and wrote: “Luckily these students wont likely have to tackle issues more stressful than a yummy chicken sandwich in their lives… Oh Wait (hash)triggered”
Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has publicly spoken about his opposition to gay marriage. The Atlanta-based company said in a statement Thursday: “Everyone is welcome in our restaurants.”