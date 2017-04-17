Mayor Reed honors Bronner Brothers today with Phoenix Award

Family matriarch, Mrs. Robbie Bronner, to receive City’s highest honor for 70 years of excellence in business.

WHO: Bronner Bros. and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed

WHAT: Presentation honoring the nation’s oldest African American-owned beauty company for its global impact on the beauty industry. The Phoenix Award is the equivalent of the key to the city.

WHEN: TODAY, Monday, April 17, 2017

2:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Bronner Bros., Inc. (factory site)

4200 Wendell Dr., SW

Atlanta, GA 30336

MORE: Headquartered in Atlanta, Bronner Bros. (BB) was founded in 1947 by Dr. Nathaniel H. Bronner, Sr. and his brother Arthur E. Bronner, Sr. The BB Enterprise consists of multicultural beauty products, UPSCALE Magazine and professional trade shows. BB employs more than 100 people in its manufacturing plant, shipping operations and corporate offices.

The Bronner Bros. Beauty Show is the largest multicultural cosmetology tradeshow in the world. Now in its 70th year, the bi-annual event attracts more than 60,000 salon and barber professionals and generates approximately $30M in revenue for the City of Atlanta each year. For more info, visit http://bronnerbros.com/our-history/

CONTACT: Lalohni Campbell, la@persemediagroup.com, 404-593-7145

