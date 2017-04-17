Legendary Pittsburgh musicians, including Tubby Daniels, perform at “Fun-Raiser” (VIDEO)

From Tubby Daniels, to Roger Humphries and the RH Factor, and all in between, the Black Political Empowerment Projct (B-PEP) Jazz “Fun-Raiser” was full of jazz, food and fellowship. The event was held Monday, April 17 at the Wyndham hotel in Oakland. See the video below for a New Pittsburgh Courier exclusive look at Tubby Daniels, and the Afro Ameerican Music Institute Youth Ensemble, both who received enormous applause.

