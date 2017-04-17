Deborah Holland named to Pittsburgh Mercy board of directors

Deborah A. Holland is among four who were recently named to the Board of Directors of Pittsburgh Mercy, a member of Trinity Health. Each of the members will serve a three-year term.

“I’m delighted to be invited to be a member of the Pittsburgh Mercy Board of Directors,” Holland told the New Pittsburgh Courier. “As a human resource professional and consultant who has dedicated her life’s work to helping people and organizations thrive, Pittsburgh Mercy’s mission of being a compassionate and transforming, healing presence within our communities resonates with me. When we empower people and organizations, we also strengthen communities. This is something to which I am deeply committed, both professionally and personally. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on the Pittsburgh Mercy Board and to support the persons whom Pittsburgh Mercy serves.”

Holland is president of DLJ & Associates, a consulting firm providing a full range of general human resources expertise: organizational capacity building; talent management, including the development and facilitation of leadership training and succession planning; leadership transition and executive search; change management; diversity and inclusion training; and professional coaching. Prior to starting her consulting practice, Holland served as vice president of Staffing and Employee Relations for a global telecommunications company. Holland also held various human resources leadership positions with the University of Richmond, DTE Energy, Duquesne Light and Mellon Bank. Her nonprofit experience includes senior leadership positions with the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh and INROADS Pittsburgh. She received her Master of Education degree in counseling education and a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh. Holland also serves on the board of directors for La Roche College in McCandless. She resides in Peters Township.

