With growing opioid crisis and Trump’s budget proposal, future of Pa. Dept. of Drug and Alcohol Programs uncertain

One of the agencies responsible for tackling the growing opioid crisis in Pennsylvania found stable footing in recent years, but that progress could be in jeopardy.

The state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs [DDAP] had a rocky start in 2012 — legislators set lofty goals but provided the agency with little funding to accomplish them. By 2015, the state started allocating funds closer to what the department needed and the department then had enough capability to build on that by securing new federal funding.

The DDAP relies on that federal funding to increase access to drug treatment and save lives. But under the Trump administration, state officials worry that funding could shrink at a time when the department’s services are needed more than ever.

