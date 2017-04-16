WATCH: Little Miss Flint Tells Trump ‘He Is Tearing Families Apart’

Amariyanna Copeny, 9, said the president has neglected to help residents fighting for clean water in Flint, Michigan.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
The 9-year-old young girl who made headlines after asking Barack Obama to help with the water crisis in Flint, Michigan last year called out President Donald Trump Thursday for his broken promises to Americans, reports USA Today.

At a protest in front of the White House on Thursday, Amariyanna Copeny  criticized the president.

“On the campaign trail, he promised he would fix Flint,” the young activist said…”Unfortunately, this was one promise that he failed to keep, just like his promise to make America great again.”

One promise he has kept, Copeny said, was the one to build a wall. “He is tearing families apart with his policies on immigration, and us kids are here to tell him, ‘No more,’” she said.

The young activist also said that Trump was “not very nice” to her during a meeting, reports The Huffington Post.

