Janet Tweets First Picture Of Her Baby

Pop music superstar Janet Jackson showed off her precious bundle of joy for the first time in a Twitter pic Friday night, which received more than 82,000 likes and nearly 24,000 retweets by Saturday afternoon.

The picture shows Janet kissing her yawing son, 3-month-old Eissa, after a nap.

My baby and me after nap time. pic.twitter.com/5srdrzn8Ex — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 15, 2017

From PEOPLE:

In February, a source told PEOPLE that the mother-son pair are doing “really good,” and that “she absolutely loves” motherhood.

“We thank God for our blessing,” Jackson, 50, told PEOPLE when she shared a baby bump photo exclusively with PEOPLE in October.

Months later in April, PEOPLE confirmed Jackson and Al Mana’s split after nearly five years of marriage. She wed the Qatari businessman in 2012, and news of their first child’s impending arrival was reported in May.

According to the outlet, the couple plans to raise Eissa together despite their split.

SOURCE: PEOPLE

SEE ALSO:

Oh Baby! Janet Jackson Confirms Pregnancy At 50

Janet Jackson Splits From Husband Wissam Al Mana