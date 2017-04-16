Increasing the minimum wage in promotion and practice

Recently, Jesse Jackson stated inequality has reached obscene extremes and encouraged efforts to double the minimum wage.

Great.

Do you remember ACORN? (The Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now) The organization dissolved in 2010. They lost funding after a video surfaced of ACORN officials coaching a couple to defraud the IRS. Before their troubles ACORN focused on voter registration drives, affordable housing, healthcare, and a living wage.

A living wage factors in the cost of living and raises the minimum wage to a level that meets basic family needs. ACORN wanted employers that signed contracts with government agencies to pay their employees higher than the established minimum rate.

It’s hard to argue against the concept. Even Adam Smith, the father of capitalist economic theory, stated: Workmen of different kinds make up the far greater part of society. No society can be flourishing when the far greater part of its members are poor and miserable. It is but equity that those who feed, clothe, and lodge the whole body of people should have a share of the produce of their own labor to be themselves well fed, clothed, and lodged.

Now, right before ACORN launched their national campaign in favor of living wage laws their California branch made an argument that the minimum wage had an adverse effect on their statewide operation.

ACORN sued the state of California to be exempt from their minimum wage requirements. They argued: The more ACORN must pay each individual outreach worker …The fewer outreach workers it will be able to hire.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: