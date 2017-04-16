Georgia Man Assaulted By Police Says He Had Previous Encounter With Officer

A Georgia man who was physically assaulted by two police officers during a traffic stop claims he had a previous encounter with one of the officers. According to NBC News, 21-year-old Demetrius Hollins says one of the officers charged him with the same offenses during a separate incident.

From NBC News:

Video posted online appears to show 21-year-old student Demetrius Hollins being kicked by Officer Robert McDonald of the Gwinnett County Police Department while lying on the ground in handcuffs.

A second video later surfaced that purportedly shows Hollins being punched in the face by Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni as he stepped out of his car in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Bongiovanni and McDonald were both fired over the incident Thursday and criminal investigations launched.

“I was actually trying to get to the camera app because I actually kind of had an encounter … with the particular police officer before and he charged me with the same charges as he charged me with yesterday,” said Hollins, who was booked for marijuana possession, obstruction and multiple traffic violations.

The incident between Hollins, Officer Robert McDonald, and Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni was filmed by Kenneth Dillard, reports the outlet.

According to NBC News, the Gwinnett County Police Department released a statement saying that “unnecessary and excessive” force was used against Hollins.

SOURCE: NBC News

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: California Cop Punches Black Man Multiple Times During Violent Arrest

Florida Cop Charged With Attempted Manslaughter For Shooting Unarmed Black Man