Forbes: Yankees worth big league-high $3.7 billion

Forbes said Tuesday it estimates the Yankees are worth $3.7 billion, up 9 percent from last year. The Dodgers are next at $2.75 billion, a 10 percent increase.
Boston was third at $2.7 billion, followed by the Chicago Cubs ($2.675 billion), San Francisco ($2.65 billion) and New York Mets ($2 billion).
At the bottom were the Rays ($825 million), Oakland ($880 million), Cincinnati ($915 million) and Cleveland ($920 million).
Major League Baseball’s average team value rose 19 percent to $1.54 billion. Forbes says values increased because of new local television deals, as well as a “surge in profitability.”
___
Online:
Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
22 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
1. Chris Rock1 of 22
2. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend2 of 22
3. Sylvester Stallone & His Wife3 of 22
4. Pharrell Williams4 of 22
5. Kerry Washington5 of 22
6. Rachel McAdams and Michael B. Jordan6 of 22
7. Mindy Kaling7 of 22
8. Andra Day8 of 22
9. The Weeknd9 of 22
10. Kevin Hart (R) with fiancee Eniko Parrish10 of 22
11. Common11 of 22
12. Priyanka Chopra12 of 22
13. Lady Gaga13 of 22
14. Whoopi Goldberg14 of 22
15. Sofia Vergara15 of 22
16. Dorith Mous16 of 22
17. Robin Roberts17 of 22
18. Leonardo DiCaprio18 of 22
19. Brie Larson19 of 22
20. Charlize Theron20 of 22
21. Olivia Wilde21 of 22
22. Jennifer Lawrence22 of 22
comments – Add Yours