At the Finish Line…Where Only the Truth Matters 

The Black and Gold fam-i-lee, mourns the loss of a truly great man. Steeler owner, Dan Rooney, departs the stadium, leaving a dynasty to carry on. Here we go Steelers…here we go!

The Mel Blount-Steeler Roast, lit up the scoreboard once again, roasting Steeler legend, line backer Joey Porter. A “super” event, once again, for both Mel and Tiana Blount.

Your Pirates are off to a slow start with 5-6 record (thru 4/15) and pitching out of the gate. Still, too soon to worry but…

Your Pens are up 2-0 (thru 4/15), on the Blue-Jackets and may very well sweep them, in spite of their injuries.

So, you all remember Myron Brown, the former NBA star and two time CBA Slam-Dunk champion…well, his 16-year old son Julian, threw one down in a celebrity game with his elbows touching the rim! Yes, that angle doesn’t fall too far from the tree.

You Have Just Crossed the Finish Line

