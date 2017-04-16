At the Finish Line…Where Only the Truth Matters 

- The Black and Gold fam-i-lee, mourns the loss of a truly great man. Steeler owner, Dan Rooney, departs the stadium, leaving a dynasty to carry on. Here we go Steelers…here we go!
- The Mel Blount-Steeler Roast, lit up the scoreboard once again, roasting Steeler legend, line backer Joey Porter. A “super” event, once again, for both Mel and Tiana Blount.
- Your Pirates are off to a slow start with 5-6 record (thru 4/15) and pitching out of the gate. Still, too soon to worry but…
- Your Pens are up 2-0 (thru 4/15), on the Blue-Jackets and may very well sweep them, in spite of their injuries.
- So, you all remember Myron Brown, the former NBA star and two time CBA Slam-Dunk champion…well, his 16-year old son Julian, threw one down in a celebrity game with his elbows touching the rim! Yes, that angle doesn’t fall too far from the tree.
