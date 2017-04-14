W. Kamau Bell to host special screening of ‘United Shades of America’

W. KAMAU BELL TO HOST SPECIAL SCREENING OF HIT CNN SERIES “UNITED SHADES OF AMERICA” AT THE CENTER FOR CIVIL AND HUMAN RIGHTS IN ATLANTA ON APRIL 20

Comedian W. Kamau Bell will be hosting a special advance screening of his Emmy-nominated CNN Original Series, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, at the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta on Thursday, April 20. The screening of a new episode about Immigrants and Refugees, will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by Derreck Kayongo, CEO of the Center for Civil and Human Rights.

WHERE: The Center for Civil and Human Rights

100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd

WHEN: Thursday, April 20, 7p.m. -9 p.m. ET

WHO: W. Kamau Bell is a sociopolitical comedian based in Berkeley, Calif. Before United Shades, he was best known for his critically-acclaimed – and criminally short-lived FX comedy series – Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell, executive produced by Chris Rock. His first book, The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell, will come out May 2 from Dutton. Kamau is the host of three popular podcasts: Denzel Washington is The Greatest Actor of All Time Period, Politically Re-Active, and Kamau Right Now!

MEDIA REQUEST: Interviews with Kamau are available upon request. Media must RSVP to Heather.Brown@turner.com to cover this event.

BACKGROUND: United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell is an eight-part CNN Original Series that follows the sociopolitical comedian as he explores subcultures across the country, using humor to start a conversation about race and how our differences unite and divide us. Each hour-long episode strives to show the country is not built upon just one, but many diverse and colorful definitions of America. The second season, which premieres Sunday, April 30 (10 p.m. ET/PT) on CNN, will cover topical issues including immigration, gun control and violence in Chicago, as well as explore the experiences of Muslims, Puerto Ricans, Chinese Americans and Native Americans in this country.

