UConn submits perfect APR score for men’s basketball


The Associated Press
Connecticut head coach Kevin Ollie gives his star player Shabazz Napier (13) a kiss while they watch the “One Shining Moment’ video following their 60-54 win over the Kentucky Wildcats in the NCAA National Basketball Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Monday, April 7, 2014. (AP Photo/The Dallas Morning News, Tom Fox)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn’s men’s basketball program has reported another perfect academic progress rate of 1,000 to the NCAA, its third in four years.

The women’s team reported an APR of 980 out of 1,000 for the 2015-16 school year and UConn’s football program reported an APR of 976, keeping all three programs within NCAA requirements.

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, right, jokes with Katie Lou Samuelson, left, Napheesa Collier, second from left, and Gabby Williams as the clock winds down on their 90-52 win over Oregon in a regional final game in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament, Monday, March 27, 2017, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

The APR measure a school’s ability to keep athletes on track to graduate. Players earn points for staying in school and being academically eligible.

The APR does not become official until the NCAA affirms it and releases its national report later in the spring. The Associated Press obtained the numbers from UConn this week after submitting an open records request.

Teams must earn a four-year APR of 930 to compete in championships.

All three UConn teams are well above that mark.

