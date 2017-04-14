Music legends and current chart-toppers salute the Bee Gees

The music of the Brothers Gibb, who ultimately came to be known as the Bee Gees, will be performed by such legendary artists as Stevie Wonder and Celine Dion, along with some of today’s hottest acts when CBS presents “Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees,” airing at 8 p.m. Sunday.
“Stayin’ Alive,” a two-hour all-star special celebrating the 40th anniversary of the landmark soundtrack to the film “Saturday Night Fever,” was recorded before a live audience at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Feb. 14.
British-born and raised in Australia, Barry Gibb and his younger brothers, twins Maurice and Robin Gibb, formed the Bee Gees in 1958, routinely topping the charts which such pop hits as “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart?,” “To Love Somebody,” “Jive Talkin’” and “I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You,” before exploding into mainstream consciousness with the soundtrack for the 1977 blockbuster, “Saturday Night Fever,” starring John Travolta.
Five-time Grammy Award winners and Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients, the Bee Gees were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. Maurice passed away in 2003, and Robin followed in 2012.
The star-studded tribute concert features performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Andra Day, Jason Derulo, Celine Dion, DNCE, Nick Jonas, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, Panic! At the Disco, Pentatonix, Thomas Rhett, Tavares, Keith Urban and Stevie Wonder as well as Barry Gibb, who performs hits from the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack, which won Album of the Year at the 21st Annual Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2004. The tribute also features appearances by Cynthia Erivo, John Travolta and Wilmer Valderrama.
Performance highlights from the show include:
“Stayin’ Alive,” “Tragedy,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Night Fever” medley by Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town, Andra Day
“How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” by Stevie Wonder and John Legend
“More Than a Woman” by Tavares and Jason Derulo
“Jive Talkin’” by Barry Gibb
“You Should Be Dancing” by Barry Gibb
“Stayin’ Alive” by Barry Gibb and ensemble
“The Bee Gees — Barry, Robin and Maurice — were international music icons who helped make ‘Saturday Night Fever’ an an emblem of 1970’s pop culture,” Neil Portnow, president/CEO of The Recording Academy, said in a statement. “With expert harmonies, undeniable groove and a personal charisma matching their onstage persona, the iconic band of brothers defined not just a genre, but a generation. I’m looking forward to celebrating one of the most famous soundtracks ever produced and reliving ‘Saturday Night Fever’ once again.”
“The Bee Gees created many of pop music’s most memorable anthems and to be able to gather some of music’s brightest lights together to salute this great legacy is very exciting to me,” said Ken Ehrlich, executive producer of ADG Ehrlich Ventures. “Presenting new versions of these great songs promises an evening of true highlights, both for the artists themselves and millions of music fans. I’m proud to share a 42-year connection with Barry and his brothers and look forward to helping to create an amazing night of music and memories.”