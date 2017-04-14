Mel Blount Celebrity Roast a party with a purpose

What could possibly be the reason Pittsburgh Steelers of the past and present, like Mel Blount, Jerome Bettis, Greg Lloyd, “Mean” Joe Greene, and Joey Porter would all come together on a sunny, spring day in April?

To help the youth, of course.

Forget the first downs and hard hits on the field, the 19th annual Mel Blount Youth Home All-Star Celebrity Roast is all about partying with a purpose. The event was held April 7 at the Westin, Downtown.

“I’ll tell you, it’s awesome to think about how 19 years ago, my wife said, ‘I want to do something for your birthday,’” Blount told the New Pittsburgh Courier. “She said, ‘We’re going to get a lot of people together and raise some money for the youth home.’”

Blount said he thought no one would come to such an event.

“And look at us now,” he said.

The Mel Blount Youth Home is located in Washington County. Its mission is to provide youth with programs where they will have a healthy environment to learn, work, play and develop principles of respect, responsibility and leadership, according to its website.

“It’s great to be here and see and witness firsthand Mel’s dream come true,” Greene told the New Pittsburgh Courier. “He was a rookie when I was in my second year, and he came in talking about a youth home, talking about kids, and he’s living the dream now. This is something he always wanted.”

