Kelly Rowland Launches Book Tour In Full Spring Fashion

Actress and singer Kelly Rowland is launching her new book, Whoa Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened). The 36-year old mommy appeared at AOL Build Series in New York City for her tour stop wearing a flower-themed Fendi dress from the Spring 2017 collection.

Dressed by celebrity stylist Ade Samuel, Kelly was all Fendi’d out with the sleeveless cocktail styled dress that flared out at the waist and came in shades of gold, white and silver flowers. She kept the flower theme going with her sock-style Fendi heels, that were designed with flowers down the sides and featured gold buttons on the front. Kelly’s Fendi bag was also a winner, a black clutch-style purse accented with pastel pink and blue colors.

The first-time mom is keeping it all the way real when it comes to the changes women go through after pregnancy. Teaming up with Dr. Tristan Bickman (her gynecologist of 10 years) to pen the book, Kelly doesn’t hold back when it talks about body parts that “floppy” or “loose.” “Your vajayjay does not look the same for a very long time,” she told USA Today, after putting a mirror down south to examine her girl parts…a decision she deeply regrets, calling it the “world’s worst idea.” While trying to bounce back to her pre-pregnancy days, Kelly admits it has been a challenge as far as appreciating her body with all the new flaws. “I just saw a cover that I did for Shape and then I’m looking in the mirror going, ‘Oh, my god this is not the same body. How did this happen?’ And, I had to just keep reminding myself that, ‘You had a baby, Kel.’ But I was hard on myself. I really was.”

Kelly’s book is now available in stores and online. Check it out to see what else she has to say about the world changing affects of motherhood!

You can buy the book, here.

