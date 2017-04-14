Metro
Home > Metro

Fish fryin’ at First AME Church of Clairton


J. L. Martello, For New Pittsburgh Courier
Leave a comment

SHOW OF SUPPORT—Rev. William Calloway, pastor, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, with fellow members Dorothy Ellis and Willma Reaves.

The First AME Church of Clairton holds a Fish Fry each Friday during Lent. Emanual Lewis, a lifetime member of the church and a cook in the kitchen, said the Fish Fry is not just a fundraiser, but, “It’s important because a lot of people eat fish during Lent season and we try to serve the public. That’s what we are about, serving the public through God.”

First AME church member Cornelia Pompey has been part of the church for 57 years. “The community comes in and it’s like a social hour,” she said. “We enjoy the fish and enjoy talking and entertaining each other.”

EMANUAL LEWIS

First AME Church of Clairton is located at 177 Mitchell Ave. For more information and worship times, call 412-233-5837.

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Fish fryin’ at First AME Church of Clairton

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular