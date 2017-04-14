Fish fryin’ at First AME Church of Clairton

SHOW OF SUPPORT—Rev. William Calloway, pastor, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, with fellow members Dorothy Ellis and Willma Reaves.
The First AME Church of Clairton holds a Fish Fry each Friday during Lent. Emanual Lewis, a lifetime member of the church and a cook in the kitchen, said the Fish Fry is not just a fundraiser, but, “It’s important because a lot of people eat fish during Lent season and we try to serve the public. That’s what we are about, serving the public through God.”
FISH FRY—From left: Trey Dixon, 9, Gregory Stewart and Dushawn Smith (Photos by J.L. Martello)
TASTES GOOD—Tennille Johnson and 8-year-old Avaughn Pompey enjoying the fish fry at First AME Church of Clairton.
SHARON JOHNSON
CORNELIA POMPEY
FOUR-YEAR-OLD AARON POMPEY
KENNETH STEWART
First AME church member Cornelia Pompey has been part of the church for 57 years. “The community comes in and it’s like a social hour,” she said. “We enjoy the fish and enjoy talking and entertaining each other.”
EMANUAL LEWIS
First AME Church of Clairton is located at 177 Mitchell Ave. For more information and worship times, call 412-233-5837.