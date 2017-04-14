Fish fryin’ at First AME Church of Clairton

The First AME Church of Clairton holds a Fish Fry each Friday during Lent. Emanual Lewis, a lifetime member of the church and a cook in the kitchen, said the Fish Fry is not just a fundraiser, but, “It’s important because a lot of people eat fish during Lent season and we try to serve the public. That’s what we are about, serving the public through God.”

First AME church member Cornelia Pompey has been part of the church for 57 years. “The community comes in and it’s like a social hour,” she said. “We enjoy the fish and enjoy talking and entertaining each other.”

First AME Church of Clairton is located at 177 Mitchell Ave. For more information and worship times, call 412-233-5837.

