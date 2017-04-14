Entertainment
A star-studded event …The 19th Annual Mel Blount Youth Home All-Star Celebrity Roast


CELEBRITIES EVERYWHERE—Steelers legends were out in full force at the 19th annual Mel Blount Celebrity Roast, at the Westin, Downtown, April 7. (Photos by Debbie Norrell)

 

JEROME BETTIS

 

RYAN SHAZIER, MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ

 

PITTSBURGHERS VICTORIA AND REV. VICTOR GRIGSBY

 

MEAN JOE CRACKS A SMILE—“Mean” Joe Greene, right, and wife Charlotte are joined by Judge Dwayne Woodruff, and wife, Joy.

 

PITTSBURGHERS BROOKE NELSON AND TALISIA McGRIFF

 

VOLUNTEERS—TiAnda Blount, middle with gold dress, with volunteers for the 19th annual Mel Blount Celebrity Roast, at the Westin, Downtown, April 7.

STO-ROX REPRESENTIN’—Students from Sto-Rox High School, from left: Nasir Bey, Dylan Sewell, Gildas Kodjo, Jordan Berry, Dylan Greer, William Johnson

 

STO-ROX—Students from Sto-Rox High School, from left: Jayvier Guyton, Davonte Williams, Taiwan Larue

 

AS SEEN ON HGTV—Norris Blount, son of Mel Blount, and Denitia Blount

 

PITTSBURGHERS ANNA SPOTWOOD AND BARRY POWELL

 

Most Popular