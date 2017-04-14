Judge Dwayne Woodruff issues statement on the death of Steelers chairman Dan Rooney

The honorable Judge Dwayne Woodruff released a statement concerning the death of Steelers chairman Dan Rooney.

“There are several great men who have impacted my life to help me reach the heights of success, I have been blessed to reach:

1. My father John Woodruff,

2. Art “The Chief” Rooney Sr.

3. Carl Eck of Meyer Darragh Buckler Bebenek & Eck.

4. Mr. Dan Rooney

Dan Rooney recognized potential in me years ago and always did all that he could do to help me. I remember back in 2005, my first campaign for Judge, I was attending an event at Heinz Field to support Catholic Schools on the North Side and Mr. Rooney told me, “come stand next to me, we’ve got to get you some votes.” The next day there was a picture of me and Mr. Rooney in the Scene column of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette! That was a huge boost to my campaign for which I will be forever grateful; I have been a judge for 12 years now.

Additionally, Mr. Rooney made a major impact on African American History in America by implementing the Rooney Rule in the NFL. And he proved to be a great leader in that he led by example; he abided by his namesake rule, interviewed Coach Tomlin and the rest is history!

Mr. Dan Rooney was one of the greatest blessings of my life. I extend my deepest condolences to Mrs. Patricia Rooney, Art Rooney, Jr., Art Rooney II and young Daniel Rooney, Mr. Rooney’s namesake.”

