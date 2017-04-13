Toyota promotes Al Smith to position of Group Vice President, Social Innovation

Albert (Al) Smith, Jr. has been named group vice president, Social Innovation for Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). He is responsible for Toyota’s diversity and inclusion, shared impact, and environmental sustainability functions across North America.



“I’m thrilled Al has joined Toyota’s Social Innovation team, bringing with him a deep understanding of the principles and behaviors that underlie the Toyota Way, including respect for people,” said Chris Reynolds, executive vice president, corporate resources and chief diversity officer, TMNA. “Al’s experience in financial services, sales, operations, and customer service lay the foundation we need in Social Innovation to better serve our stakeholders – from team members, dealers, investors, local communities and customers.”



Smith has previously served as group vice president, Service Operations and Corporate Planning for Toyota Financial Services (TFS) and Lexus Financial Services (LFS). Since beginning his career at Toyota in 1990, he has held various leadership positions including TFS eBusiness champion, Toyota Motor Sales (TMS) corporate manger, Office of the Web, corporate manager of Sales Strategy and Fleet department.



“Social innovation and diversity is a vital part of Toyota’s promise to give back to the communities in which we operate and respect all people,” said Smith. “I am honored to take on this role, and look forward to leading key Social Innovation programs, such as in STEAM-focused education, Buckle up for Life, and TeenDrive365.”



Smith serves as executive advisor of Toyota’s African American Collaborative, chaired the Boy Scouts of America’s Thunderbird District, and served as a sponsor board member of FFA Foundation. Smith received a Bachelor degree in business administration and computer science from California State University in Long Beach.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: