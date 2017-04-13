‘Take The Lunatic Out Of Office:’ Trump Hit On Social Media After Afghanistan Bombing

‘Take The Lunatic Out Of Office:’ Trump Hit On Social Media After Afghanistan Bombing

"It's time to take th[e]lunatic out of office. He's trying to start WWIII to cover up his collusion with Russia!!!" writes one user.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
President Donald Trump‘s was hammered Thursday on social media after the U.S. military dropped “the mother of all bombs” in Afghanistan. It is the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat, reports the Associated Press:

Army Gen. John W. Nicholson, commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said in a written statement that the strike was designed to minimize the risk to Afghan and U.S. forces conducting clearing operations in the Achin area “while maximizing the destruction” of IS fighters and facilities. He said IS has been using improvised explosive devices, bunkers and tunnels to strengthen its defenses.

“This is the right munition to reduce these obstacles and maintain the momentum of our offensive against ISIS-K,” he added, using the U.S. military’s acronym for the IS affiliate.

Twitter users didn’t waste time criticizing the decision and the Republican Party. Some went as far as to call Trump a lunatic because the attack represents the second bombing in as many weeks:

What do you think about the attack? It’s the second time in a week that the U.S. has bombed a nation full of people of color. Sound off in comments?

SOURCE: Washington Post 

