‘Take The Lunatic Out Of Office:’ Trump Hit On Social Media After Afghanistan Bombing

President Donald Trump‘s was hammered Thursday on social media after the U.S. military dropped “the mother of all bombs” in Afghanistan. It is the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat, reports the Associated Press:

Army Gen. John W. Nicholson, commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said in a written statement that the strike was designed to minimize the risk to Afghan and U.S. forces conducting clearing operations in the Achin area “while maximizing the destruction” of IS fighters and facilities. He said IS has been using improvised explosive devices, bunkers and tunnels to strengthen its defenses.

“This is the right munition to reduce these obstacles and maintain the momentum of our offensive against ISIS-K,” he added, using the U.S. military’s acronym for the IS affiliate.