Second Baptist Church of Homestead’s Gospel Music Workshop 


GOSPEL WORKSHOP—Members of Second Baptist Church and the Gospel Music Workshop of America, Pittsburgh chapter. (Photos courtesy Second Baptist Church)

Second Baptist Church of Homestead presented its annual Gospel Music Workshop, in conjunction with the Gospel Music Workshop of America, Pittsburgh chapter, on April 9. This Saturday, April 15, the church will present the musical production, “The Story of Jesus,” at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Second Baptist Church is located at 108 W. 12th Ave. For more information, call 412-461-8235.

PERFORMANCE—A choir member sings during the annual Gospel Music Workshop at Second Baptist Church of Homestead.

 

