LA Rams pick up 5th-year option on All-Pro DL Aaron Donald

Pittsburgh alumni, Phoenix Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, left, and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, shake hands before the coin toss of their former NCAA football teams’ Blue Gold spring football game, Saturday, April 18, 2015 in Pittsburgh. Fitzgerald was the honorary coach for the Blue team and Donald the honorary coach for the Gold. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have exercised their fifth-year option on All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald.
The Rams made the obvious move Wednesday for Donald, their top defensive player and one of the NFL’s best defensive linemen.
Donald would get $6.892 million in salary in 2018 under the terms of that deal, but the Rams have acknowledged they would like to sign Donald to a long-term contract. General manager Les Snead has said Donald deserves a raise from his $1.8 million salary in 2017.
Aaron Donald (AssociatedPress Photo/File)
The Pitt product was the 13th overall pick in the 2014 draft, and he became the AP’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. He has been a Pro Bowl selection in each of his three NFL seasons.