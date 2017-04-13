I am Black, I am a student, and I’m tired of racism on my campus

I was lying in bed when I received a text message from a friend at 12:30 in the morning. Our president of the Student Government Association, a White male student, used his Snapchat to alter an ad for blacklight mini golf to “black golf.” The picture had circulated with Tiger Woods as the spokesperson, “welcoming his people.” The administration of Washington & Jefferson College defined the posts as “offensive and inappropriate.” They stated that “[m]any community members have expressed frustration and anger over this incident.” But when I saw the two photos, I felt nothing. A part of me didn’t even deem it necessary to respond to the text messages as these types of situations have become familiar to me.

This is a part of my life on a campus where 81 percent of the nearly 1,400 students are White, where only three to four dozen students are Black like me.