Victims remembered in San Bernardino school shooting

Photo by

National
Home > National

Victims remembered in San Bernardino school shooting

The family of Jonathan Martinez, 8, has set up a GoFund Me page to help pay for funeral expenses.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

Scores of heartbroken students, parents, teachers and neighbors came to the North Park Elementary in San Bernardino, California, on Tuesday to pay tribute to the three victims of a deadly shooting at the school.

Candles, balloons, flowers and heartfelt notes from children aligned the outside of the site of the tragedy.

Special education teacher Karen Smith, 53, was killed when Smith’s estranged husband Cedric Anderson, 53, entered her classroom and opened fire. Eight-year-old Jonathan Martinez happened to be standing behind his teacher, and was shot and died later at a nearby hospital.

A second student wounded in the shooting is reportedly in stable condition.

According to KTLA, friends and relatives said Martinez was full of life and curious to learn as much as he could. He reportedly suffered from Williams Syndrome, a developmental disorder characterized by mild to moderate intellectual disability or learning problems, unique personality characteristics, distinctive facial features and cardiovascular problems.

A GoFundMe page set up to help Martinez’s family has raised more than $98K as of press time.

SOURCE: KTLA

 

SEE ALSO:

Accused San Bernardino Elementary School Shooter Identified

Learning Disabled Girl Sexually Assaulted By Boys In School Bathroom

San Bernardino , school shooting

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Victims remembered in San Bernardino school shooting

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular