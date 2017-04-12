Victims remembered in San Bernardino school shooting

Scores of heartbroken students, parents, teachers and neighbors came to the North Park Elementary in San Bernardino, California, on Tuesday to pay tribute to the three victims of a deadly shooting at the school.

Candles, balloons, flowers and heartfelt notes from children aligned the outside of the site of the tragedy.

"Your schoolmates will miss you!" & "You are an angel above!!" are written on cards placed at a makeshift memorial site. #SanBernardino pic.twitter.com/evmfMWZjSm — Rachel Luna (@TheRachelLuna) April 11, 2017

Special education teacher Karen Smith, 53, was killed when Smith’s estranged husband Cedric Anderson, 53, entered her classroom and opened fire. Eight-year-old Jonathan Martinez happened to be standing behind his teacher, and was shot and died later at a nearby hospital.

A second student wounded in the shooting is reportedly in stable condition.

According to KTLA, friends and relatives said Martinez was full of life and curious to learn as much as he could. He reportedly suffered from Williams Syndrome, a developmental disorder characterized by mild to moderate intellectual disability or learning problems, unique personality characteristics, distinctive facial features and cardiovascular problems.

Mourners visit the #NorthParkES memorial site were 3 people were killed an another critically wounded #SanBernardino pic.twitter.com/TemLk9auQo — John Valenzuela (@SBSunPhoto) April 11, 2017

A GoFundMe page set up to help Martinez’s family has raised more than $98K as of press time.

