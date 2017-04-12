Overtime…Triple-doubles are great, but can you win a NBA title?

:10—OKC superstar Russell Westbrook recently broke the legendary Oscar Robertson’s record for most triple-doubles in a season. For those not in the know, that means at least 20 points, double rebounds and double assists. Before Westbrook, the only human being to do it was “The Big O.” Oscar Robertson, who averaged a triple-double for an entire season in 1962, as great a feat as that is, the question I have for you is…Does that transfer into a championship for the team? I think not. After leading the league in scoring for the umpteenth time and getting unjustly criticized, Wilt Chamberlain led the league in assists the next year. Clearly, he could have done it. You know Michael Jordan could have done it, if he wanted to. As could Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Elgin Baylor or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. But their focus to a man was about winning championships.

:09—Think that’s an untouchable NBA record? Here’s a few that truly may never be touched. #10 Rasheed Wallace—41 technical fouls in one season (2001); #9 Walt Bellamy—playing an 88-game regular season (1968-69); #8 A.C. Green—1,192 consecutive games played…and for the record, the same amount of time, and some without any “good loving,” if you know what I mean (Oh, for goodness sake’s people, wake up and smell the coffee…the man was a grown-up, real-life virgin. Do I have to tell you everything?); #7 Dennis Rodman—29.7% single-season total rebound rate (1994-95); #6 Darryl Dawkins—386 personal fouls in one season (1983-84) (That’s 4.7 fouls a game, in case you’re adding up); #5 Bill Russell—11…count ‘em…11 NBA championships! Michael who?; #4 Wilt Chamberlain—Everything!!! He had 50.4 points a game (1961-62) and 17 free throw attempts, per game; #3 Los Angeles Lakers—33-game winning streak (1971-72); #2 John Stockton—3,265 career steals and 15,806 career assists, tied with Michael Jordan’s 10 career scoring titles; And you guessed it… #1 Wilt Chamberlain—100 points in a single game (1962).

:08—Pirates Pitcher Trevor Williams has a 7.24 ERA. But you all keep wondering why I keep screaming about pitching. C’mon man, I can have a 7.24 ERA and I can’t pitch my way out of a Giant Eagle blue bag.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: