Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

MTV to revive ‘Fear Factor’ stunt competition series May 30


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

In this Feb. 4, 2016 file photo, Ludacris performs during the Madden Bowl XXII in San Francisco.  (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Be very afraid. MTV says it is reviving the stunt competition series “Fear Factor.”

Ludacris will host the new series, which premieres May 30, MTV announced Wednesday.

The new “Fear Factor” promises to “hit on youth tension points” with challenges like “Roach-ella,” ”Trap Queen” and personal cellphone rescues at heights of over 100 feet. On each episode, contestants will pair up into four teams — whether siblings, roommates or best friends — to compete for $50,000 in cash.

MTV promises that contestants will confront their fears, be pushed beyond their comfort zones and take action against some of their biggest stressors on the show.

“Fear Factor” originally aired on NBC from 2001-06.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading MTV to revive ‘Fear Factor’ stunt competition series May 30

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular